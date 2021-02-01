BJP govt has set up Ordinance Raj at Centre: Min

Kolkata: Taking a dig at the saffron party, Trinamool Congress leader and state minister of Health Chandrima Bhattacharya on Sunday said the BJP-led government at the Centre has established 'Ordinance Raj' by passing 10 ordinances between 2014-2019. "During the tenure of UPA II government, only 5 ordinances were passed in five years," she said.



Bhattacharya said the Modi-led government has become expert in passing ordinances, which according to the Indian Constitution, should be exercised sparingly.

Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, she said 11 ordinances were passed during the lockdown period, of which only 5 were related to Covid-19 pandemic. "Keeping the Parliament in dark, three anti-people farmers' bills were passed," she

maintained.

Attacking the current union Home minister, Bhattacharya said the report card of Amit Shah was not impressive at all. "The ministry of Home Affairs has miserably failed to act on several occasions," she maintained.

"Shah only understands violence and the entire country knows how he got clean chit from the charges of engineering communal riots in Gujarat," she said.

Bhattacharya highlighted several allegations against Shah. "In order to escape the hands of the law, Amit Shah used his influence to get the cooperation of some persons to kill Tulsiram Prajapati in Gujarat," she claimed.

Bhattacharya claimed that terrorism and violence were on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir during BJP's rule.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the death of civilians increased by 36 per cent. Killing of security forces increased by 93 per cent, tourists' killing increased by 133 per cent and total terror incidents increased by 176 per cent," she said. "In Jammu and Kashmir, internet services had remained suspended for 8 months and finally the Supreme Court had to intervene and declared the move as unconstitutional. The Centre has miserably failed to make rules of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. But, people have been put up in the camps," she added.

The minister claimed that the intelligence and Delhi police had failed in stopping anti-social elements from creating trouble in Delhi to foil the peaceful movement of the farmers.

She also condemned the attack on the farmers by the Delhi police. She also recalled the attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.