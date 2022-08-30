BJP following most corrupt rules, says Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee gave a clarion call to oust the corrupt and inefficient BJP from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.



Banerjee was addressing a gathering of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members on Mayo Road on Monday afternoon. Sunday was the Foundation Day of the TMCP. But it being a holiday the meeting was organised on Monday.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Banerjee said: "They think everyone is corrupt and they are the real holy men (sadhus). Bobby is corrupt, Abhishek is corrupt, Aroop is corrupt, Mala is corrupt, Chandrima is corrupt," she said adding: "BJP is the most corrupt party in the country."

Slamming the BJP, she said when they are finding faults with others they should tell what is the source of the money which was used to topple the government in Maharashtra. "They had used money power and spent crores of rupees in their attempts to topple the governments in Jharkhand and Delhi. We had arrested Congress MLAs and unearthed the malafide intention of the BJP. When crores are spent to buy the MLAs in Maharashtra, the ED does not come to investigate," she said, adding: "Abhishek has spoken well in today's meeting. I apprehend that the ED will send a notice to him tomorrow. They had sent notices to his wife and now can send notice to his two-year-old son as well," she said.

She said the Centre has not given the money meant for 100 days of work, Bangla Abas Yojana and Bangla Gram Sadak Yojana. "This money has been spent to buy the MLAs to topple governments," she maintained.

Banerjee said the BJP has purchased the media who are doing media trials every day. "Parthada has been arrested and even Keshto (Anubrata Mondal). Media is doing trials every day. They are trying to bring me into the picture and trying to malign me. Somebody told me that some case has been filed in the High Court on the details of my family income. They should remember that I do not take pension meant for the MPs for 12 years which is Rs 1 lakh per month and the chief minister's perks which comes to around Rs 3. 5 lakh per month for the past 11 years. All my relatives live separately. I have six brothers and two sisters. They all have their own separate establishments. My mother used to stay with me. I am alone and I run my household with the money I get from the royalty of my books."

Banerjee urged the TMCP workers to go to the masses and in their free time, give coaching to children, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays.

Criticising the BJP for releasing the accused in the Bilkis Bano case, she said: "They had appealed for the release of the accused in jails in connection with the 75th year of Indian Independence. We never thought taking advantage of this, they will release the rape accused," she said and added: "Chandrima Bhattacharya, Mala Roy and Shashi Panja should take part in sit-in demonstrations at Gandhi Statue demanding re-arrest of the accused."

She urged people not to get swayed by news shown on television channels and form an opinion based on them. "They do not show the real stories as they have been purchased by the BJP."

She challenged the BJP to compare the performance of their states with Bengal in the field of education. "In the past 11 years, 30 universities have come up along with 14 new medical colleges. 272 ITI s and 176 polytechnics have been established."

"We have to be on the street and launch movements to raise our demands and highlight the corrupt BJP," she told the TMCP supporters.