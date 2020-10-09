BJP flouts social distancing norms at Nabanna rally

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Nabanna march brought to fore the violation of all the set Covid norms with a large section of party leaders and workers not following the guidelines that were issued by the Centre under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA).



Even the state government had reminded the general secretaries of the party's youth wing "in writing" on Wednesday, after receiving their letter over a march to Nabanna, about the restrictions on gatherings and political rallies with more than 100 people in view of the current Covid pandemic. The state government had also mentioned about the Supreme Court's verdict on Wednesday on rallies being held in public places.

Interestingly, violating all the set norms, the party mentioned that there will be more than 25,000 workers in each of their rallies that is "overwhelmingly higher" than the maximum number of people allowed, that is 100, during the pandemic.

The alleged "hooliganism" that brought a part of the city and Howrah to a standstill hampering daily business, when people have already faced heavy financial losses due to the nationwide lockdown, indicated that there was gathering of much more than 100 party workers at a time in each of the spots including Hastings, Howrah Maidan, Central Avenue and Santragachi, said a police officer.

Even many were without face masks and physical distancing had gone for a toss.

This comes when 3,526 people tested Covid positive and the disease claimed 63 lives on Thursday.

According to experts, such a congregation of people would turn the situation worse in terms of the spike in Covid cases when the state government is leaving no stone unturned to check its spread.

State Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said: "A political party wrote to the state Home department and the police on Wednesday evening seeking permission to hold a march to Nabanna.

"The state government has mentioned in writing that such a programme is incompatible with the Supreme Court's recent order in connection with holding rallies in public places and also contrary to the Covid protocol and NDMA. At the same time there is Section 144 CrPC around Nabanna."

He further added: "We had also urged in our letter in providing them necessary help for peaceful and democratic rallies, within the allowable parameters, within the rules of law and not headed to a destination where Section 144 CrPC would be violated. But we have not received any further reply from their end."