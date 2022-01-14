BJP flouts Covid norms again, Dilip Ghosh's campaign stopped for breach of protocol

KOLKATA: Police stopped Dilip Ghosh for flouting the guidelines of the state Election Commission while conducting campaign at Salt Lake on Thursday.



Ghosh was leading a rally in support of his party nominees for the forthcoming civic elections. Police stopped the rally and asked the party workers to disperse. Dilip Ghosh left the place. Later, he said he was on his routine morning walk when people gathered around him.

Meanwhile, police stopped Priyanka Tibrewal from carrying out campaign as she had flouted guidelines of the SEC. Tibrewal had used microphone during her campaign.

Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool Congress said: "After losing ground BJP leaders are doing drama every day. They are flouting guidelines of SEC every day deliberately. In view of the pandemic, SEC has asked the parties to give stress on virtual campaign and door-to-door campaign."

Meanwhile, two leaders of BJP from Birbhum have left the WhatsApp group of the party exposing the infighting of the party once again.

Uttamkumar Rajak, vice-president of the Birbhum unit of the party and Arindam Mukherjee, party's district general secretary left the party's WhatsApp group on Wednesday evening. They did not disclose the reason for taking such decision.

BJP's party MP Subrata Thakur and Shankudeb Panda had left the WhatsApp group of the party.