BJP fielded candidates in KMC polls in exchange of money: Roopa

Kolkata: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly left her party leaders embarrassed on the day of Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls accusing the party of fielding candidates in KMC polls in exchange of money and claimed to have evidence to substantiate the fact. She defended state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and accused former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh of nefarious activities.



When asked whether she had informed the matter to the party leadership she said: "The party does not know. Is that possible?"

Ganguly who voted at the Kamala Girls School in Rabindra Sarobar area openly declared that she was supporting Gourav Biswas, who is contesting as an independent candidate after he was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest in the KMC elections.

BJP outgoing councilor of ward 86, Teesta Biswas died in an accident a few months back but even after that her husband Gourav was not given a ticket.

Earlier, also she had been vocal of the BJP state leadership for not giving a ticket to Gourav. "Our state president (Sukanta Majumdar) is new and he is still getting acquainted with the functioning of the party, but Dilip Babu (Dilip Ghosh) has his full team but they are engaged in nefarious activities," she added.

Ganguly said that she is neither a member of state BJP's organisation nor of the state Election Committee. "The committee convenes useless meetings and it has nothing to do except to sit and eat singada," she added.