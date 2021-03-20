BJP failed to protect girls in UP, MP: Dev

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on the BJP for its allegation that women were not safe in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dev said the leaders should go to the BJP-run states first before making such irresponsible remarks.



He said states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were infamous for atrocities inflicted upon minor girls and Dalits.

"BJP has failed to protect minor girls in UP, MP and Rajasthan. Before attacking Bengal, the BJP leaders should see the law and order situation in their own states. The girls in Bengal are safe," he added.

He was campaigning on Thursday in favour of party's nominee Jyotsna Mandi, who is contesting from Ranibandh in Bankura.

Dev said people of the state would thwart any attempt to divide Bengal on the basis of caste and religion.

"BJP's game to divide Bengal will be defeated by Trinamool that will uphold the state's tradition of communal peace and harmony. Religious politics has no place in Bengal," he added.

Dev said people from different communities and castes have been living peacefully here for generations. He cautioned the masses not to get swayed by false promises made by the BJP leaders and urged them to vote for the TMC to ensure the state's progress. "If BJP comes to power, they will follow the Gujarat model where one community fights against the other and women's lives are in peril," he added.