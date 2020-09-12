BJP does not follow Netaji's ideals, few leaders try to appease a section of people: Chandra Kumar Bose

KOLKATA: BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Friday invoked Netaji's ideals stating that if BJP does not follow Netaji's ideals and with few leaders only trying to appease a major section of people, communal tension is bound to happen.



On Tuesday, Bose tweeted that political parties who put up Netaji's picture to gain political mileage must carry out his ideology first. They should aim to be a casteless and inclusive society where there's equality for all. He further opined that to respect all religions, there need not be any involvement of religion in politics.

Narendra Modi himself has pledged that the BJP believes in Netaji's ideals. But his party leaders are engaged in appeasing a section of people to create communal tension. Bose said: "I feel that if a party indulges in appeasing people, a riot is bound to happen. And ultimately a political party may get success for the time being, but our country suffers due to divide and rule. I believe in Netaji's ideals and Netaji always believed in equality of all caste, creed and sex."

According to Bose, politics in Bengal is different. "Our party will raise voice if they found atrocities against Hindus. But instead of only chanting Hindu, Hindu, there is a need to secure the faith of other communities as well. It is harmful if religion is mixed with politics," said Bose.

"I joined the party in 2016 under the leadership of Narendra Modi. And in 2018, at the Lal Quila, in a public speech, Modi himself said that BJP will follow the ideals of Netaji. But in-ground reality, it is yet to materialise," added Bose.

Just a week ago, Bose had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to look into the divisive politics being played by leaders to capitalise vote. In his letter, he mentioned that

the need of the hour is to strengthen the base in the booth level instead of practising majority appeasement politics in Bengal.

He feels that with the Assembly elections next year in Bengal, and with BJP's phenomenal rise in Bengal, there is a need to introspect by the BJP leaders. He believes that only appeasing cannot get the long-term power, rather the need of the hour is to break the divide and rule politics and try to respect all religions without any politics.