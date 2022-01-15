BJP dissolves all its state departments & cells amid protests

kolkata: After protests against state BJP leadership intensified and the disgruntled leaders decided to hold a meet to discuss issues concerning the state unit of the party, the saffron party dissolved all its departments and cells in view of infighting.



BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar issued a statement on Thursday, dissolving all departments and cells till they are set up with new members.

The decision was taken after some dissident leaders decided to hold a meeting on January 15 to discuss issues relating to the state unit of the party.

They said they wanted to put an end to nepotism, which affected the growth of the party.

The state leadership was worried as 10 BJP MLAs, including the Union minister of state for Shipping Shantanu Thakur had left the official WhatsApp group of the party.

There is a spree to leave the party by the workers

and leaders.

BJP leaders in north Bengal have expressed their willingness to come back to Trinamool Congress on Friday.

The dissident leaders expressed their resentment against Amitava Chakraborty, who they felt had inducted leaders close to him in the state committee.

Some prominent leaders like Sayantan Basu and Raju Banerjee have been dropped without assigning any cause.

When contacted, senior party leaders said it would take time to reconstitute the departments and the cells.