'BJP did nothing for Gorkhas even in states ruled by it'

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Anit Thapa faction) has questioned the sincerity of the BJP towards the Gorkhas.



Stating that the BJP has failed to fulfill all the assurances they had made during elections since 2009, the GJM has urged the Hill allies of BJP to take responsibility and do the necessary to fulfill the assurances.

Keshav Raj Pokhrel, Spokesperson, GJM stated: "They have not done anything for Gorkhas in the states where they have their own governments," stated Pokhrel. Gaurav Gogoi, INC MP from Assam had filed an RTI requesting the status of the Assam Government's recommendation of including Gorkha sub-castes of Assam in the Scheduled Tribe list. In an answer to this Renuka Singh Saruta, minister of state for Tribal Affairs has stated: "Ministry of Tribal Affairs has not received any proposal from government of Assam on Gorkha sub-castes of Assam."

"On the other hand, the Bengal Chief Minister had recommended the inclusion of the Gorkha sub communities during the previous UPA Government and sent a reminder with the change in guards and NDA taking over," added Pokhrel.The BJP has been assuring the inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub communities in the ST list. Multiple tribes of Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to be included in ST list during the ongoing session of Parliament. However, no such effort has been forthcoming for Darjeeling. "The Hill allies of the BJP have to put pressure on the party leadership to ensure that these assurances bear fruits," demanded Pokhrel. A delegation from the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), an ally of the BJP, will visit Delhi soon to press similar demands.

"We will go to Delhi. Along with MP Raju Bista, we will meet the concerned ministers and urge them to initiate talks with all the stakeholders for a permanent political solution," stated Ajoy Edwards, GNLF leader. He further added that if during the tenure of Bista the problem is not solved, then BJP could forget Darjeeling forever. All India Gorkha League has threatened to launch a fast unto death from August 3 in demand of inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub communities in the ST list.