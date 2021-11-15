BJP demanding Rs 1 lakh for giving tickets to each civic poll candidate: TMC

KOLKATA: A conversation allegedly exchanged between two BJP supporters over allotment of tickets against payment of Rs 1 lakh per seat for the civic polls in Siliguri rocked Bengal politics on Sunday.



Trinamool Congress tweeted: "@ BJP 4 Bengal is demanding 1 LAKH FOR EACH CANDIDATE. @ Dr Sukanta BJP, is this how you collect funds for your propaganda? SHOCKING."

An audio clipping of the telephonic conversation between two BJP supporters, Pritam and Raktim went viral on Sunday morning. The two were heard talking on allotment of tickets against payment of Rs 1 lakh per seat in the civic poll in Siliguri. The audio clipping has mentioned the names of state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari.

Millennium Post, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of Trinamool Congress, said: "Tathagata Roy, veteran BJP leader and state president of the party had made similar allegations some days ago. He had alleged that the star candidates were given crores of rupees before the Assembly election."

Brushing aside the allegation, Sukanta Majumdar, state BJP president said: "It is the work of Trinamool Congress to malign BJP before the civic election." He said the BJP candidates are selected by the central leadership and no individual has any role to play in giving tickets to the individuals. "Even if somebody has taken money, it is beyond his capacity to allot tickets to individuals," he clarified.