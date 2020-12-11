BJP creating unrest to halt development: Gautam Deb

Darjeeling: After visiting the vandalised Pather Sathi (wayside inn) in Fulbari, Tourism minister Gautam Deb claimed that the BJP was triggering unrest in the region to halt development. Trinamool Congress has alleged that the inn was vandalised by the BJP supporters during the Uttarkanya Aviyan on Monday.



"This is not politics, it is vandalism and anarchy," he said, after taking stock of the damages. The minister pegged the damages to around Rs 10 lakh.

"It is such a sad situation. The Pather Sathi is run by a women's self-help group-Agradoot. About 20 Rajbongshi families from the economically backward class are dependent on the same. They have to pay a sum to the Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority for using the building and infrastructure. They were all in tears. The entire Pather Sathi has been systematically vandalised. Even bullets were fired. Holes have been created in the thick glass panes," stated Deb.

The minister stated that there were no pertinent issues for the Uttarkanya Aviyan. "The BJP outsiders including antisocial elements were brought in just to create disturbances and unrest as they have no actual issues. They want to gain political mileage creating unrest," added Deb.

The minister stated that since coming to power the TMC-led government had ensured peace in the region. "Fulbari has seen development. Hospitals have been built in this region. Industrial parks have come up along with small scale industries. With the Asian Highway entering Bangladesh from here and people from Nepal and Bhutan visiting, the importance of Fulbari has increased manifold. The BJP cannot tolerate this and want to halt development," stated Deb.

He stated that not a single assurance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders regarding North Bengal had been fulfilled.

BJP's promises have fallen flat. Be it about acquiring 8 sick Duncan Tea Gardens or creating Twin Bridges near Coronation Bridge and developing infrastructure at Darjeeling, none of the promises have been fulfilled.