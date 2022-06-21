BJP creating its own 'armed cadre' through Agnipath scheme: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the Agnipath scheme and alleged that the saffron camp was trying to create its own "armed cadre base through the new defence recruitment programme".



"We are proud of our Army and have deep respect for the armed forces as they save our nation from foreign attacks by putting their own lives at stake. But the BJP is selling the country and is creating a force of its own goons by offering them (the recruits) a lollipop through this scheme. Where will they go after four years? Will they act as watchmen in BJP party offices? Will they be deployed for the looting of votes for the saffron party? Is it not encouragement of vandalism and hooliganism? Is it not an anti-democratic act that goes against the spirit of the Constitution," Banerjee asked at the state Assembly on Monday.

Her scathing attack came a day after BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that priority to 'Agniveers' will be given while allocating the work of guarding the BJP offices.

On Sunday, Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy had also alleged that the Agnipath scheme is a plan to bring the Army under the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"We want that youths should work in the Army with honour and pride. After their four years tryst with the Army they will be having an arms license. So is the BJP encouraging goons through this step? We do not support this and will never do so as we want permanent jobs for the youths. In Bengal, we have reduced unemployment by 40 per cent," Banerjee said.

Continuing her tirade, Banerjee said that the saffron party had promised to offer 2 crore jobs when it came to power. "They have not provided jobs and now they are offering a scheme of recruitment eyeing the Lok Sabha elections in 2024," she maintained.

Banerjee said that when the Agniveers will be thrown out of jobs after four years, she will send them to the residences of the BJP leaders in the state and ask them to demonstrate there.

As soon as Banerjee made the comments, the BJP legislators came to the Well of the House and started protesting and shouting slogans. However, they walked out after a very brief demonstration.