BJP contradicts their own data, misleads people: Amit Mitra

Kolkata: The BJP was berated for circulation of "fake news and false facts" in poll-bound Bengal, by senior



Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the state Finance minister on Wednesday. He took a swipe at the saffron brigade for contradicting Centre's own data in which the state "tops in multiple parameters including assessment and industry".

Giving details of the state's growth in terms of GDP and other sectors including industrialisation and employment generation, Mitra said in an interview to a national media: "Neither they are aware of the right facts nor they go through the data of their government only in the Centre and come here just to give politically motivated speech. This is very unfortunate. Misinformation is spread purposefully to confuse people."

Providing the link of his interview in a tweet on Wednesday evening, Mitra stated: "In this environment of #FakeNews and false facts being circulated by BJP before elections in Bengal, I put out the real numbers in this interview. Bengal tops in multiple parameters including assessment & industry."

In reply to a question that whether the people of Bengal will give their votes in favour of "Jai Sri Ram" or "Roti Kapda Aur Makan", Mitra said: "People are very intelligent. They know well whom to choose. They do not forget if the roads outside their house have been constructed." Mitra, the grandson of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's elder brother Suresh Chandra Bose, condemned the way "Jai Sri Ram" was shouted instead of "jai Hind" in the 125 the birth anniversary celebration of Bose.

Stating that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has undertaken overall development of the state unlike their (BJP's) "divisive politics", Mitra maintained: "Centre's data only shows that in 2019-20 that is before Covid Bengal's GDP growth was 12.5 percent which highest among the major

country's states. But they do not say. The state's GDP has increased three times as it was 4.5 lakh crore in 2011 that has gone up to 12.5 lakh crore in 2019-20. The state's tax collection is going up Rs 75,000 crore from Rs 21,000 crore in 2011 and the capital expenditure in the state has increased by 14 times."

Raising a question that how tax and GST collection in the state has gone up if there is no industry, Mitra said: "Bengal has now turned to a cement hub with setting up of factories by JSW, Emami and Star Cement. The biggest German chemical company has set up construction chemical plants here. I would like to highlight since people often talk about Tata that Tata Hitachi has shifted its Rs 2200 crore worth machinery here at our Kharagpur from Tatanagar plant. Tata Metaliks has doubled its investment. At least 44,000 people work for TCS here and another 15,000 to get added as they have taken another 20 acres of land from the state government. It is going to be more than Bengaluru".

"Now prime Minister Narendra Modi would come 20 times. Amit Shah and JP Nadda 20 times each just to fight against a woman Chief Minister and her party," Mitra said after detailing the state-run schemes including free-of-cost health insurance, Swasthya Sathi, and ration for every resident of Bengal.