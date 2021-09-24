BJP conspired to defeat me in Nandigram: Mamata

Our Correspondent

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the by-election in Bhowanipore Assembly constituency, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP had conspired to defeat her in Nandigram during the Assembly polls.

Addressing a street-corner meeting in ward 70, the TMC supremo said: "BJP had conspired to defeat me in Nandigram. Maybe, it is God's wish that I should contest in the bypolls from Bhowanipore. In 2011, I was elected in a by-election in Bhowanipore to become the Chief Minister. Before that, Bhowanipore had voted for me when I became an MP for six consecutive times from the South Kolkata seat."

Taking a swipe at the saffron camp, Banerjee said: "They had conspired and pushed the door of a vehicle on my leg and injured me so that I would not take part in the election campaign. The doctors had advised me to rest. But I faced the challenge and took part in the Assembly poll campaigns. I thank the 'Maa Mati Manush' who prayed for my recovery and the police personnel who had ensured I reached the podium on a wheelchair day-in and day-out."

Calling Bhowanipore a "mini India", she said: "Both Bharat and Bhowanipore start with B, and Bhowanipore is mini India as it is the residence of people belonging to different communities, religion and caste. For generations, people from different communities have lived here peacefully and happily, and any attempt to disturb social unity will be dealt with seriously."

Speaking on BJP's allegations that Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja are not allowed in Bengal, Banerjee said: "BJP had lied that we do not allow Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja to take place here. We believe that following a religion is personal, but a festival is for all. The state government supports all communities to organise their festivals unhindered and peacefully. There are many community Durga Pujas where presidents are Muslims or Jains or Sikhs. This is our tradition, this is India."

Banerjee urged the people to go to the polling stations and cast their votes even if the weather plays a spoilsport on September 30. "Every vote is precious. Wear masks, go to the polling booths and do not fall into BJP's trap," she said.

Meanwhile, a father-daughter duo in Medinipur gave a new twist to a viral song of Sri Lankan singer Yohani's 'Manika Mage Hithe' — that has bewitched all and sundry — and titled it 'Maa Mati Manush Hithe' and dedicated it to TMC and Mamata Banerjee. The video uploaded on 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' shows various appearances made by the TMC supremo at different venues and also talks about the various schemes of the state government and Banerjee's struggle to oust the BJP from the Centre.