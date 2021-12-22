BJP, Cong & Left Front win 7 seats

Kolkata: The Opposition political parties in the state have managed to win in only seven wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls.



BJP has won in three while Left Front and Congress have won in two each. BJP's six-time councillor, Mina Devi Purohit, who was also deputy mayor from 2000 to 2005, has won from ward number 22 defeating Shyam Prokash Purohit by 1,523 votes. BJP's Vijay Ojha has won from adjacent ward number 23 and the party's nominee Sajal Ghosh won by 1053 votes.

Left Front has won in ward number 92 and 103. CPI's Madhuchhanda Deb and CPIM's Nandita Roy have won from ward 92 and 103 respectively. Roy has managed to win by a margin of only 92 votes. Santosh Pathak and Wasim Ansari of Congress have won from ward 45 and 137 respectively. Pathak has won by a margin of 2877 votes.