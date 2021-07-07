BJP circulated videos of Brazil, B'desh claiming them to be of Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on BJP accusing it of circulating videos of Brazil and Bangladesh claiming them to be of Bengal to create unrest in the state known for its legacy of peace and harmony.



Giving a reply to the speech of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the state Assembly on Tuesday, Banerjee said: "Fake videos were released by the BJP IT cell on social media to defame Bengal. Even videos of Brazil, Bangladesh and Odisha have been posted saying that the incidents of violence were of Bengal. We have taken strict steps. As many as 93 cases were lodged and 476 fake posts were blocked. They had even shown a gentleman, Avra Banerjee, as a victim of an incident of violence at Sitalkuchi. In reality, he stays 1,300 km away from the place."

Rubbishing the claim of the BJP over "post-poll violence", the Chief Minister informed the House that these were false propaganda against the state. She reiterated that not a single incident of violence had taken place since she was sworn in on May 5. "Prior to that, the administration was under the Election Commission of India (ECI) that acted as per BJP's direction and had thrown the state's law and order situation out of order by transferring efficient officers starting from Inspector-in-Charge of a police station to IAS and IPS officers," Banerjee said. She also accused BJP of threatening bureaucrats during the election saying that they were "under scanner". "Even firing had taken place inside the polling station at Sitalkuchi. I don't want to say much about it now as probe is on. But the inquiry will reveal the truth behind the incident," she said.

Upping her ante, she questioned: "Can they reveal how many people were killed for agitating against the CAA? Is there any report on the number of people killed in Uttar Pradesh? It is 'jangalraj' in these places and they are taking stock of the law and order situation in Bengal. I would like to clearly say that Bengal knows how to maintain the tradition of peace and harmony. Baseless threats to Bengal will bear no results," Banerjee said, adding that BJP is not only "a shame" for Bengal but for the entire country.

Giving details of the development carried out in North Bengal, she reiterated that she will never allow division of the region as a separate Union Territory as "BJP has hatched a conspiracy in this regard".

Without taking Nandigram's name as its election result is currently subjudice, Banerjee said: "My supporters and drivers of their cars were made to sit in police stations the day ahead of the polls in the constituency from where I have contested. Even, some documents revealed that 700 votes were polled at a polling station where there are only 500 electorates. VVPATs were also not even tallied," Banerjee maintained.

She further said BJP would not have even won in 30 seats had the ECI not helped them. "They (ECI) acted as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah."

Banerjee also took a dig without naming Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari as the BJP legislators had walked out. Later, Adhikari stated that they had walked out as he was not allowed to speak on the results of Nandigram.

Speaker Biman Banerjee also condemned the move of the Opposition to walk out. Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee also brought a censure motion in this connection.

"Those who have tortured people their entire life are now making baseless claims of violence in the state. I do not even want to take names. It is better you all go to the households in Midnapore and you will get to know the reality," Banerjee said and recollected how a resident of Khejuri was ill-treated when he had asked for a mere tarpaulin. The man was sent by Banerjee after being requested by the party's former MP from Jadavpur Kabir Suman.

Banerjee further attacked the BJP, saying the current leaders of the saffron party do not know how to respect anyone. "I have been on good terms with Atalji, Advaniji, Rajnathji but the current BJP does not respect anyone. They don't know how to speak to others," she said.

The state Budget will be tabled by Chatterjee on Wednesday.