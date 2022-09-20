BJP can't fight Abhishek politically, hence resorting to such deplorable remarks: TMC

KOLKATA: Demanding apology from Suvendu Adhikari for making 'deplorable and disgraceful' remarks against Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and questioning his parenthood, senior party leader Shashi Panja on Monday said as the BJP couldn't fight Banerjee politically, it was resorting to such vile claims.



"This is BJP's brand of politics, they cannot fight Abhishek Banerjee politically, and are hence resorting to such vile claims. As a mother myself, I am ashamed today. This is not the politics that people of Bengal envisage. In politics, one needs values, virtues and decency. However, what Suvendu Adhikari has said is the complete opposite of decency," Panja said, while addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhawan. "This is not the culture of Bengal. Never has such an incident occurred in the history of Bengal's politics. It is ironic that Suvendu Adhikari has made these statements, when his party's leader and the Prime Minister of our country, himself, talks about 'Nari Shakti.' Does 'Nari Shakti' mean insulting one's mother?" Panja asked. The TMC leader also urged women to come forward and protest against Suvendu's remark. "All across Bengal, we worship the mother, and at a time when Durga Puja is around the corner, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's political discourse has hit an even further low," she added. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also slammed the BJP leader for making such disgraceful remarks. "Suvendu Adhikari can have a difference of opinion with his political rival, but being a legislator, and an ex-MP, he should know that politics should be issue-based, and not based on personal remarks,"he said.

"BJP's political discourse began deteriorating from December 2020, when Suvendu Adhikari, in order to save his skin from CBI and ED, hopped parties and joined BJP. He is the one who started this 'nongrami' (dirty politics) in politics. By insulting one's parenthood, Suvendu Adhikari is not just insulting Abhishek Banerjee, he is also insulting the only woman Chief Minister of our country. I want to ask, does Locket Chatterjee agree with Suvendu's remarks?" asked Ghosh. "BJP's 'Chor Dhoro, Jail Bhoro' is a decent initiative, they should start by first arresting the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari himself. He has been named as an accused in the Narada Scam. He has also been accused by Sudipto Sen of blackmailing," Ghosh added.