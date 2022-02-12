BJP candidate from Rampurhat joins Trinamool

Kolkata: The internal feud in BJP has once again surfaced when party candidate in Birbhum's Rampurhat municipality joined Trinamool Congress on Friday.



Elections in 108 municipalities will be held on February 27.

Sandip Chakraborty, the BJP candidate from ward 11 in Rampurhat municipality, joined the Trinamool on Friday afternoon.

Veteran TMC leader and Deputy Speaker Ashis Banerjee welcomed him and handed over the party flag to him. Chakraborty said he had joined Trinamool as he wanted to be a part of the all-round development that was being carried out across Bengal.

TMC has already won three municipalities, namely Saithia in Birbhum, Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas and Dinhata in Cooch Behar.

In Suri municipality, the Trinamool Congress has got control over 15 wards after the opposition candidates withdrew themselves from the election battle.

In Dubrajpur, Trinamool Congress will set up the civic body if it gets control over four wards. The opposition parties are unable to field candidates as they have failed to get 2,272 candidates.

Moreover, the political parties need around 25,000 workers to deploy as polling agents in 10,000 odd booths on the day of polling.