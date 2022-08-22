BJP calls off march to Nabanna scheduled on Sept 7
KOLKATA: BJP has withdrawn its programme march to Nabanna on September 7, triggering speculations of its dwindling support base in the state. The fresh date of the programme will be announced later.
A senior party leader said the programme had been deferred in view of the Karam festival of the tribals.The three-day festival will start from September 6. It is mainly held in Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore and Jhargram. The state government has announced leave for tribal employees on September 7.
The leader said BJP has tribal followers in West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram. "Because of the festival, they (tribals) cannot take part in the party programme. It is likely to be held in the second week of September," he added.
Political experts said the support base of BJP has virtually collapsed and realising the same the leaders had postponed the programme. After 2021, Assembly election many BJP workers had joined TMC, causing a major dent in the support base.
