'BJP bringing in goons to trigger tension'

Dashpur/Debra: Despite being confident of forming government for the third consecutive term, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee cautioned her party workers not to leave any room for overconfidence as "BJP is the worse party in the world". Banerjee reiterated BJP is bringing in goons from the entire country to create tension on the days of elections in Bengal.



Banerjee's message comes a day ahead of the first phase election, which is going to be held in 30 Assembly seats in parts of Jangalmahal districts and East Midnapore.

"Our political ideology doesn't depend on guns and bullets. Our mothers and sisters are enough to give their reply through democratic means. I am confident of our party's victory. But, there is no scope for overconfidence as BJP is the worst party in the world," Banerjee said.

Establishing her claim that BJP is bringing in 'outsider goondas' to the state, Banerjee, who has been carrying out election campaigns mainly in the Jangalmahal districts for the past two weeks, said: "This morning only, I have received information that 30 miscreants from Uttar Pradesh were caught with firearms at Kanthi bus stand. They were brought to operate at Kanthi I and II blocks and Nandigram."

Banerjee, who is contesting as a TMC candidate from Nandigram, will stay there for five days at a stretch from the day of Holi (March 28 till April 1 — the day of election there). Taking a dig at the 'Adhikari family' — without naming them — she said the "outsiders" were caught red-handed at the place (East Midnapore) which was once controlled by the "gaddars" and "Mir Jafar."

In the same breath, she conveyed the message of peace after accusing BJP of trying to destabilise the state's political situation by bringing in "outsiders."

"They have realised that they are going to be defeated in this election. Distributing cash is also not going to help them. BJP has to be finished politically and you all have to ensure that they do not get a single seat in Bengal," she said reiterating that "women's security" in BJP-run states is in shambles.

TMC leaders have already lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that plans had been chalked out to create tension in Nandigram on the day of election.

While speaking at a mammoth rally in Debra Assembly constituency that will witness a contest between two former bureaucrats with TMC filing former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, Banerjee said: "They are bringing in goons from almost every part of the country, trying their best by all means to capture power in Bengal. They are the ones who believe only in riots. They killed people in Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. They have two leaders (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah). They have put spikes on roads to stop farmers. There can be nothing more inhuman than this."

Without naming the Union Home minister, she compared him with a "monster" approaching to "devour Bengal."

"Being daredevil, I set out for the election campaign despite severe objections from my doctors only to save Bengal from the riot-mongers," Banerjee said, raising a question that why Modi's visa would not get cancelled for campaigning in favour of Donald Trump if the same for Bangladesh actor Firdaus can happen for campaigning on behalf of TMC (ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in North Bengal).

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister for dressing like the country's icons, she said: "Growing a beard will not help alone. He is selling out everything and naming stadiums after him. Someday, he will sell out the country and name it after himself."