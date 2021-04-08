BJP booth prez held for party worker's death

kolkata: The police have arrested a BJP booth president at Dubrajpur in Birbhum in connection with the recovery of another BJP workers' body.



The BJP worker Patihar Dom, a resident of Loba village in Dubrajpur, went out of his home on Monday evening and did not return.

Though his family members searched for him in the area, they failed to spot him.

On Tuesday morning, Dom's body was found in a field near his home.

When police reached the area Patihar's wife alleged that her husband was murdered by another BJP leader Dulal Dom.

She later lodged a complaint against Dulal.

At night, cops detained Dulal and interrogated.

Though he denied the allegation, cops suspect that Dulal is behind the murder of Patihar over infighting within the party.

It is suspected that Patihar was called out of his home and was beaten to death.

Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death of the BJP party worker.

It may be mentioned that Patihar was a BJP worker for past several years, whereas Dulal had joined the party recently and was given the post of booth president.