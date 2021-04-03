BJP booth president arrested with pistol

Kolkata: A BJP leader in Budge Budge area was arrested on Thursday evening with a country-made pistol. Police also recovered 21 crude bombs from a bush after interrogating the accused.



Sources said a person informed police that a man was spotted in Goborjhuri canal bank with arms. Immediately, cops from Budge Budge police station in plain cloth reached the spot and detained the accused, who was identified as BJP booth president Biswajit Polle.

Police recovered the pistol from him. During interrogation, police learnt about the bombs kept at Buita Daspara area. Along with the bomb squad and fire brigade, a police team rushed to the spot and found the bombs. The bombs were diffused by the bomb squad. Meanwhile, cops found that a few more criminal cases were pending against the accused at the Budge Budge police station.

Local BJP leadership claimed that Polle, the booth president of Buita Mondol 4, was framed. In a separate incident, a woman BJP leader lodged a complaint against her senior leader in Kalikapur area for allegedly molesting and assaulting her. The woman, who is the vice-president of BJP Mondol Committee in Kalikapur area, went to attend a meeting at the party office. There an altercation broke out between her and Mondol president Arindam Roy. It had been alleged that Roy started assaulting her and compelled her to leave the party office. Later, she lodged a complaint against Roy at Survey Park police station.