BJP allies in the Hills upset with party's selection of nominees

DARJEELING: Shutting doors to regional politics, BJP's decision to field candidates in all three hill seats has pushed the BJP-led alliance into rough waters.



Incidentally both the alliance partners of the BJP, the GNLF and the CPRM had stressed on seat sharing in an effort to keep regional politics afloat. GNLF president Mann Ghising is also camping in Delhi, holding talks with BJP top brass.

Soon after BJP's announcement of party candidates, a GNLF release stated that the party has strong objection against the BJP candidates for Kurseong and Kalimpong. In the next few days, the party will announce their stand regarding this, stated the release.

The CPRM held a central committee meeting following which they announced the names of candidates. "Sunil Rai, Kishor Pradhan and Arun Ghatani will be contesting from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong respectively" stated RB Rai, president, CPRM.

Bimal Gurung, president, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha alleged that BJP is conspiring to finish off regional parties.

"They had used us but we did not give in to their sinister ploy. Now the very existence of GNLF is at stake. All regional parties have to unite against BJP in order to save regional politics. Mamata Banerjee realised the importance of regional parties hence she did not field candidates on the Hill seats" stated Gurung.

BJP Youth supporters launched protests at Kalimpong party office against Subha Pradhan, the BJP candidate who had crossed over to BJP from GJM (Bimal) recently.The 13 Hill communities have decided to support the 3 GJM (Binoy) candidates. They have also pledged support to TMC candidates in Terai and Dooars.

"We want peace and development in the Hills. The GJM (Binoy) has done a lot in this sphere through the GTA also. Hence we support them" stated Ren Lyansong Tamsang of the Lepcha Development Board.