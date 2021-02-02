BJP a washing machine for people with black money: Mamata

Kolkata: Urging people to be aware so that BJP cannot buy vote by distributing money, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on defectors who joined BJP and was making much noise saying that there is nothing to worry about turncoats as her party had decided to deny tickets to them for the forthcoming 2021 Assembly elections.



Addressing the state-level meet on the public distribution system organised by the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee said: "There are some thieves and dacoits who have made a huge amount of money. Now they are going to keep the money safely with Gobordhan and BJP is a washing machine that turns all black money into white."

She further said: "There is nothing to worry about all such turncoats. The reason being the party would not have given tickets to them to contest in the forthcoming elections. Why should I give tickets to them? People will be happy if someone else is fielded from those constituencies."

Comparing BJP with a gas balloon "for surviving only on hype created by a section of media" and ensuring that there is no scope of any doubt that the Bengal is once again going to get the government of "Maa, Mati and Manush", she alerted people saying that "BJP should not become successful in buying votes by distributing money".

She said: "I am not against the media. But a section of news channels and panels are beating drums of the BJP. The ration dealers have played a pivotal role by serving the society by supplying food during the acute Covid situation. But only stray incidents related to distribution of ration were highlighted by a section of the media."

"The basic difference between Trinamool Congress and the BJP is that the former always keeps the assurances that it gives before any elections unlike the latter. Now again they are giving assurances just because the elections are approaching. They do not even have any mass base here. As a result they are engaging agencies to put up posters and banners at different places," Banerjee said.

The state Food and Supplies department minister and Biswambhar Basu, general secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation, were also present in the meeting attended by thousands of delegates of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation to whom Banerjee urged to take care of their respective areas ahead of the polls.