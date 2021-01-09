Bizman's son abducted, confined in Punjab

Kolkata: A Kolkata based businessman's son has allegedly been kidnapped and has been confined in Punjab since past few months.



The businessman from Kasba alleged that a few months ago he met a man who identified himself as Bhaskar Halder, a scientist of DRDO, and an expert on Radio Active Gama Ray.

He proposed to the businessman to join as it will help him to earn a good amount of money.

On October 5, Halder took the businessman to the airport area where three persons from Punjab identified as Amal Singh Sandhu, Pankaj Sharma and Bhupinder Singh were present.

On the same day the businessman was convinced to go with them to Bhatinda in Punjab. After reaching Bhatinda, the businessman was confined and assaulted.

The accused persons even compelled him to give his ATM card and sign blank cheques using which they had withdrawn Rs 75

thousand.

Few days later the accused persons called his son and instructed him to reach Bhatinda. When the businessman's son reached Punjab, he was also abducted.

The businessman was released and instructed to pay Rs 1.20 crore as

ransom.

On January 6, an FIR was initiated on the basis of the businessman's complaint at the Kasba police station. Police are investigating the case to rescue his son.