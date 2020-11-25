Bizman Sudipta Roy Chowdhury arrested for forgery

Kolkata: A Kolkata based businessman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly forging documents related to investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Sudipta Roy Chowdhury, the businessman was earlier arrested by the ED on November 4, 2018 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was granted bail later.

According to a complaint filed at the Bidhannagar North police station on September 9, this year by the Assistant Director of ED, N K Mosha, some people are trying to obstruct the investigation of the Rose Valley financial scam case by forging and tampering documents of ED. He further expressed his suspicion regarding involvement of Roy Chowdhury in the said attempt to obstruct the investigation. It is also alleged that Roy Chowdhury is suspected to have been involved in an extortion racket by promising several persons to settle their matters up with the ED.

During October, this year, cops from the Detective Department of Bidhannagar City Police conducted a raid at Roy Chowdhury's house in the Metropolitan area on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass and seized a laptop. Sources informed that several information were found on the laptop. Roy Chowdhury on Tuesday was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court and has been remanded to police custody for seven days.