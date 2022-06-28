Bizman shot dead in Duttapukur
Kolkata: A businessman was shot dead at Duttapukur in North 24-Parganas on Monday evening.
The deceased identified as Manmatha Mondal (55) used to deal in lands in Duttapukur area.
Mondal, a resident of Kashempur Notunpara in Duttapukur on Monday around 7:30 pm went out of his home and was walking towards Khejurtala while talking to someone on his mobile. Suddenly local people heard a gunshot and went to the spot. They found Mondal lying on the ground bleeding from his head.
Bapi Dutta, a relative of Mondal said that he was shot twice. Sources informed that Mondal was politically connected with BJP. However, it is suspected that Mondal was murdered over a business rivalry.
Police have sent the body for autopsy and started a probe.
