Bizman shot dead

Kolkata: A promoter in Howrah was shot dead on Saturday night by some miscreants.

According to sources, on Saturday night around 8:15 pm, locals in and around Belilious Park area heard noise of a gunshot and saw few miscreants riding a bike fleeing from the spot. Later it was found that a person identified as Amit Hait alias Bubun was lying on the ground with bullet injuries.

Immediately Byantra police station was informed. Police rushed Hait to Howrah district hospital where he was declared brought dead. During investigation, cops came to know that Hait a resident of Kadamtala area went out of his home after receiving a call.

During preliminary investigation, cops came to know that Hait had started his promoting business few years ago and was doing well in the area.

Recently a dispute cropped up over promoting on a land of a cinema hall with another group. It is suspected that the rival group had hired contract killers to murder Hait.

The Detective Department of Howrah City Police is also investigating the case jointly with Byantra police station and are trying to trace the last caller.

However no one has been arrested till Sunday night.