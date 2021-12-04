Bizman rescued; 8 held for abduction

KOLKATA: Eight persons were arrested from Beldanga in Murshidabad for allegedly abducting a businessman of Sinthi area on Friday morning.



According to police, Siddhartha Banerjee owns a placement agency in Sinthi area. On Thursday evening, he was abducted by a few people from his office.

At night his family members received a call from an unknown phone number demanding Rs 10 lakh as ransom.

Immediately, they informed Sinthi police station.

Police promptly registered a case and started tracking the mobile phone tower location of Banerjee and as well as the unknown number.

Cops found the mobile phone tower locations of both the numbers were same.

On the wee hours of Friday, a police team conducted a raid at the location and rescued Banerjee unhurt. The accused were nabbed.

Cops came to know that Banerjee had taken money from several youths promising jobs.

The accused are being interrogated to find out whether all eight are the applicants or not.

Banerjee was also being questioned to find out whether he had taken money from the accused persons or not. Probe is on.