Bizman found killed in bathroom of his house

kolkata: A businessman of Baguiati was found dead inside the bathroom of his house on Saturday night.



The businessman identified as Jagadish Mallaick was suspected to have been murdered over property related dispute.

According to sources, on Saturday night, a tenant of Jagadish's house heard a noise from his room.

When they went to his room on the first floor, they found Jagadish was not there.

The door of the bathroom was locked from inside.

After breaking the door, Jagadish was found lying unconscious inside the bathroom.

Immediately they informed Jagadish's son Biswajit Mallick and cops of Baguiati police station.

Police rushed Jagadish to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. During the preliminary probe, several injury marks were found on the body.

Also the room was ransacked. It is suspected that after killing Jagadish, the accused persons closed the door of the bathroom and the automatic lock got activated.

Biswajit alleged that his father was murdered over a property related dispute.

Police have detained two grandsons of Jagadish identified as Karan Biswaas and Monoharan Mondal on suspicion.

They are being interrogated to find out whether the duo is involved in the murder or not.