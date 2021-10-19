Bizman found dead in his house along with driver

KOLKATA: Subir Chaki, the 61-year-old managing director of a prominent engineering firm in the city, and his driver were found murdered in the former's house at Kankulia in Gariahat, police said on Monday. The driver was identified as 65-year-old Rabin Mondal. The duo had visited the Gariahat house on Sunday evening.



According to sources, Chaki had been staying in a house in New Town for more than two years. He also owns the three-storied house—where the murder took place— located at 78A Kankulia Road. Since the past two years, Chaki had been trying to sell the property, but did not find any suitable buyer.

As per the preliminary report of autopsy examination, deep-cut injury marks were found on Chaki's neck and leg, whereas cut-injury marks were detected on Mondal's neck, leg and body. While the body of Chaki was found in a pool of blood on the second floor, that of his driver was recovered from the first floor of the building on Kakulia Road. Chaki had gone to the Kankulia property in a luxury car. Chaki is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter. While his son stays in London, the daughter lives in Bengaluru. Mondal is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter. He lived in Mominpur area. Sources informed that Mondal's wife was ill and admitted to a hospital.

The ground floor of the property was rented out to a private office, which was closed on Sunday. Around 5:30 pm, Chaki and Mondal visited the house.

When they did not return home till night, Chaki's family members tried to call him but found the mobile phone was switched off. They also tried to call Mondal but his phone was also not reachable. Later, Chaki's family members called up their relatives who live nearby and requested them to visit the Kankulia house.

When they went to the house and found Chaki lying in a pool of blood, they informed Gariahat police station. Sources said police had learnt that the deceased had bought a flat in a housing complex of New Town around three years back and shifted there. Cops suspect that Chaki might have asked some prospective buyer to see the property on Sunday evening and thus went to Gariahat. Police have questioned a few neighbours and found that they did not hear anything unusual.

On Monday morning, cops from the Homicide section of the Detective Department along with forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples.

No valuables were found missing from the house. The Homicide section took over the investigation. Meanwhile, further probe is on.