Bizman found dead in a guest house at Bhowanipore

Kolkata: A city-based gold merchant was found dead inside the guest house in Bhowanipore area on Monday night.



The trader Shanti Lal Baid, a resident of a housing complex on Lee Road was allegedly murdered by unknown miscreants who had been to guest house along with the victim on Monday.

According to sources, Baid and a youth checked in at the guest house located on Sambhunath Pandit Road on Monday afternoon. The youth told the guest house authority that Baid was his uncle. The guest house authority allegedly did not keep any identity proof of the boarders. In the evening the youth left the guest house without informing anyone.

Later, family members of Baid received a call from an unknown person who claimed that the businessman had been abducted and demanded Rs 25 lakh as ransom. To save the businessman, his family members arranged the money and went to the South gate of Victoria Memorial. After receiving the money, the suspect threw Baid's mobile phone and fled.

Meanwhile, police were informed. When cops tracked the mobile tower location details of Baid, it was found that in the evening he was in the said guest house. When cops reached the guest house, they found Baid's body inside a room.

Police are almost sure that Baid was not abducted but went to the guest house willingly.

While checking the register of the guest house police found a name but it is yet to be ascertained whether it is correct or a false one.

Police are checking Baid's mobile phone's call details

The Homicide section of the Detective Department has taken over the investigation.