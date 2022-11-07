Bizman attacked in Sealdah-bound local train

Kolkata: A businessman travelling in a Sealdah-bound local train from Diamond Harbour on Sunday was attacked by a few miscreants.



He is presently undergoing treatment at SSKM Medical College and Hospital.

According to officials, a few miscreants shot at the person named Masiyar Jamadar between Netra railway station and Deula railway station. One of the miscreants

has been arrested by the Usthi police. The other miscreants are still absconding. Jamadar, who runs a business selling antique products in Garia, had taken the 5:40 am scheduled local train from Diamond Harbour to Sealdah.

Few miscreants boarded the train from Netra railway station and attacked the businessman with sharp weapons. A miscreant tried shooting Jamadar. It has been reported that the miscreants may have had an enmity with the victim.