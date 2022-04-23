Bizman assaulted after spat over parking related issues

KOLKATA: A businessman was assaulted in Jorabagan on Thursday night over parking related issues.



According to sources, the businessman, identified as Manoj Kumar Singh, owns a computer accessories shop at 13A, Pathuriaghata Street.

The accused businessman Subodh Singh also has a shop on the same premises.

Manoj alleged that Subodh used to park his car and motorcycle in front of his shop due to which he was facing trouble.

Despite Manoj asking Subodh not to park cars in front of his shop, the accused businessman kept on parking the car there.

Manoj also alleged that a few days ago Subodh dumped some garbage in front of his shop which he protested.

On Wednesday, an altercation broke out between them over the issue.

On Thursday night, Subodh along with a few others suddenly entered his shop and dragged him out on the road. Manoj was assaulted by them badly. After a few moments, when Subodh and his associates fled, Manoj was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital by his friends and family members from where he was discharged after treatment.

After treatment, Manoj lodged a complaint against Subodh at the Jorabagan police station. Meanwhile Subodh also lodged a complaint against Manoj in the Jorabagan police station. Police have received both the complainants.