Bizman abduction: Ex-Republic Tv scribe; 6 others held

KOLKATA: Police have arrested seven more accused, including the suspended journalist Avishek Sengupta of Republic Bangla channel on Thursday in connection with the abduction of a Kasba based businessman.



On Thursday morning Sengupta and another associate of his identified as Swarup Ghosh were apprehended from Siliguri.

They were produced before the local court there.

The court granted transit remand of the accused till May 29.Sources informed that among the seven arrested people, Kanjilal used to present himself as an Additional Superintendent of Police in the CBI.

Souces said he was even seen outside Nizam Palace on the day when Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee were arrested.