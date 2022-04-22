Bitten by dogs, man gets fresh lease of life in Purulia hosp

kolkata: Doctors at Purulia Deben Mahato Medical College successfully performed a critical life-saving surgery on 50-year-old Mahadev Gope—a resident of Nadiara village in Purulia—whose face got disfigured after a number of dogs pounced on him and bit his face indiscriminately.



The victim received severe injuries all over his face. His nose, right eye, lips, throat, neck were completely damaged in the attack.

He was bleeding profusely. Some local residents rushed the victim to Purulia Deben Mahato Medical College on Wednesday evening. The patient was on the verge of death as he had bled for a long time before being taken to the hospital.

Hospital had formed a special team of doctors to carry out the surgery. Dr Atish Haldar, Dr Manoj Khan and Dr Bubai Mondal were in the surgical team that performed that critical surgery.

As per norms, the patient was given anti-rabies injection and immunoglobulin was administered on his injuries.

The doctors were skeptical on whether anesthesia would be administered on the patient as his condition was very critical. The surgical team later administered anesthesia locally on the wounds to conduct the

repair surgery.

The hospitals in the districts already have received infrastructural revamps and they are now handling various critical patients.

As the district hospitals have come up with major infrastructure as a result the referral cases have gone down in the state.

Health department has already directed various district and sub-divisional hospitals not to refer patients unnecessarily to the medical colleges in the city.