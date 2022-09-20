Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2022 website inaugurated

KOLKATA: The Minister of State (MOS) for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen inaugurated the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman (BBSS) 2022 website on Monday at Abanindra Sabhaghar.

The Secretary of state information and cultural department Santanu Basu was also present at the programme. The submission of the application for Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2022 started on Monday in all districts of Bengal, including Kolkata, other states and abroad and it will continue till September 25. The result will be declared on October 1 (Mahasashti).

Some Pujas will be selected from Kolkata and adjoining areas, along with other districts in Bengal, various other states and other countries.

According to the department, this year interest from other countries has risen due to Durga Puja being tagged as an intangible cultural heritage tag by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Various awards like best mandap, best idea, best lighting, best eco-friendly, best social consciousness Puja, best dhak and best Biswa Bangla branding amongst others will be given out as per the decisions made by the jury, which will include people from different sections of the society.

The application form has been made available at Kolkata Information Centre. They are also available on the official website. Starting from September 19 to September 25.

Information has been made available on websites like www.egiyebangla.gov.in, www.wb.gov.in, and www.bbss.gov.n. Meanwhile, a special procession will be taking place with the Durga idol at Red Road Carnival on October 8.