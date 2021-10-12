Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman: 10 Pujas get 'Sera Covid Sachetanata' award

Kolkata: Besides announcing 26 Durga Puja Committees as "Serar Sera", the Bengal government has awarded 10 Puja orgainers with "Sera Covid Sachetanata" of the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2021.



The state government announced names of Durga Puja organisers who have been selected for the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman. Minister of state for the Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen announced the names of 36 "Serar Sera" Durga Puja organisers including Barisha Club, Hindustan Club Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee, Babubagan, Chakraberia, Chetla Agrani, Tala Pratay, Tridhara, Suruchi Sangha, Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Baghbazar Sarbojanin, Dum Dum Tarun Dal and Hatibagan Sarbajanin.

Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs department Santanu Basu and Director of Information Mitra Chatterjee also attended the programme.

The Durga Puja at Alipore Bodyguard Lines would be awarded as "Sera Covid Warrior". Then Puja organisers that received "Sera Covid Sachetanata" award include Salt Lake AK Block, Kasba Bosepukur Sitala Mandir, Bhowanipore 75 Palli, Kalighat Kishore Sangha, Tala Park 15 Palli and Salt Lake CJ Block Welfare Association.

Five each have been conferred with the honour of "Sera Mandap" and "Sera Pratima". Three Puja organisers – Shikdarbagan Sadharan Durgotsav, Howrah Shibpur-Mandirtala Sadharan Durgotsav and Batam Club – have been announced as recipient for best lightning.

Total 103 Durga Pujas would be receiving award under different categories including "Serar Sera", "Sera Mandap", "Sera Pratima", "Sera Aloksojya", "Sera Sabeki", "Sera Bhabna", ""Bisesh Puraskar", "Sera Dhakeshri" and Sera Biswa Bangla Branding.

Apart from Kolkata, around Pujas in 20 districts too received the award of "Sera Puja", "Sera Pratima", "Sera mandap" and "Sera Covid Sachetanata" awards. It needs to be mentioned that the Bengal government organises Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman since 2013. The Red Road Immersion carnival, however, would not be held this time too due to the Covid pandemic.