Bishnupur Music Festival to start from today

KOLKATA: The state Tourism department is organising a three-day Bishnupur Music Festival 2022, at Jor Shrenir Mandir (temple) in Bishnupur, Bankura from Friday (March 25) till Sunday. It may be noted that the Bishnupur gharana happens to be the only classical music gharana of Bengal.

The musical fiesta will be held from 5 pm till 8.30 pm and the inaugural ceremony will take place at 4 pm on Friday. Senior officials from the state Tourism department and district administration will be present at the event.

Apart from vocal music and classical dance forms there will be performances of eminent artistes in santoor, table, flute, violin, mridangam etc. Bishnupur Music Festival is being hosted since 2011. However, it could not be held last year due to the pandemic situation.