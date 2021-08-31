Bishnupur BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joins TMC

Kolkata: Alleging that the saffron party was indulging in vindictive politics, Bishnupur BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.



TMC leader Bratya Basu, who is also the state Education minister, handed over the party flag to him, extending a warm welcome. Ghosh is the second BJP MLA to join TMC after Mukul Roy who was elected from Krishnanagar North Assembly seat.

After joining TMC, Ghosh said he left the BJP as he could not tolerate the saffron party's vindictive politics. During the Assembly elections, BJP tried to take over Bengal by force. BJP is using the government machinery to meddle into matters of the state and trying to ruin Bengal's history and culture.

Ghosh claimed that the BJP was also attempting to trigger chaos among the people of Bengal, because of which he joined the TMC.

He urged people and political leaders across party lines to come forward and support the work of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

"It is our responsibility to stand beside her to implement projects like Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan," he said, adding: "I urge all to join the TMC for the welfare of Bengal. There is a need to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Commenting on BJP's dream of getting 200 plus seats in Bengal, he said the party does not have any organisation at the booth level and those who got elected won on their own calibre and the party did not play any role. He alleged that in the past three months he did not receive any help from the BJP leaders — both from the state and the Centre. "I have worked on my own for the past three months and tried to serve the people of my constituency," Ghosh maintained.

Bratya Basu said many BJP legislators had criticised the politics of violence propagated by the central leadership of the BJP. He alleged that unable to combat TMC politically, BJP was trying to use coercive measures.

He alleged that in Tripura, the BJP has unleashed a reign of terror and had converted the state into a valley of fear.

"Even though the state is being run by the BJP, their MLAs are protesting against the party in Tripura. Politics is about people – not power, but BJP does the opposite," Basu said, adding: "Tripura BJP leaders are also reaching out to us because they have realised BJP's politics is against the sovereignty and multi-cultural fabric of India."