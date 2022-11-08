Birthday of Abhishek celebrated across state

KOLKATA: From performing special Pujas at various temples across the state to writing messages on social media, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and leaders and hundreds of admirers celebrated the birthday of party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, in their own ways, wishing the firebrand leader success in his endeavour.

Abhishek, who had recently returned from abroad after undergoing a critical eye surgery, was reportedly yet to return at the best of his health. However, this didn't lessen the vigour of his birthday celebration by his admirers.

His admirers and well-wishers assembled at Harish Mukherjee Road, opposite his house, to catch a glimpse of him. They wanted to be photographed alongside the TMC leader.

In the late afternoon, Abhishek, donning a pair of jeans and a black t-shirt, stepped out of his house to fulfill the desire of his admirers. He cut cakes, which had been brought by the party workers from different areas.

He also allowed them to click photographs with him. In the evening, TMC leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Jyotipriya Mullick and Tapas Roy among others visited his office and wished him a long life. 'He is KIND, he is BRAVE, he is a FIGHTER, and most importantly he is a TRUE LEADER - best wishes to our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc on his birthday...' tweeted TMC.