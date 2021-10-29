Birth anniv: Statue of sister Nivedita, donated by CM, garlanded in UK

kolkata:The first outdoor statue of Sister Nivedita in England at her family cemetery was garlanded to celebrate the 155th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita.



Nivedita was cremated at Darjeeling and the ashes were sent to her family in England. The statue was donated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her family cemetery. Sarada Basu who took the initiative to connect the descendents of Sister Nivedita along with other devotees and Swami Sarvapriyananda were present at the function on Thursday.

The British government has given permission to install a statue of Nivedita at Wimbledon where she had a school. Swami Vivekananda had visited the school in 1895.

Dr Shashi Panja garlanded a portrait of Sister Nivedita at Nabanna.

In Darjeeling, a humble ceremony was held to celebrate her 155th birth anniversary at the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre (RKMNECC,) located at the Roy Villa.

Students of the Gadadhar Prakalpa (GAP) and free coaching centre participated in paying respect to the noble soul.

"To mark the occasion dry ration kits were distributed among 35 families in the locality" stated Swami Mahatapananda, secretary of the Centre.

The Ramakrishna Vedanta Ashram, Darjeeling, also commemorated the day by paying floral tributes at the memorial of Sister Nivedita at the Darjeeling crematorium.