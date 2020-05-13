Birsha University to make safety measures mandatory post lockdown

Kolkata: The Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University (SKBU) in Purulia has decided to make the use of face mask mandatory in its campus as well as its affiliated colleges when the university opens up post lockdown.



Thermal scanners will be used at all the entrances to check the body temperature of anyone entering the campus.

"We have made certain strategies as part of prohibitory measures to keep our university, our 22 affiliated colleges and our hostel located inside the varsity campus protected against COVID-19," said Dipak Kar, Vice-Chancellor of SKBU. With not a single case of COVID reported from the district, Purulia falls under the Green zone. "When the university opens post lockdown, students, teachers and other staff would come from other places too, so we need to be very careful and for that, we have taken elaborate measures to stop the spread of the virus," a senior university official said.

Kar presided three video conference meetings with senior university officials, principals of the affiliated colleges and officers for thorough implementation of protective measures when academic activities begin.

"There should be sanitisation of the campus including academic, administrative and residential blocks and hostels. Sanitiser machine for fumigation will be procured immediately along with the ingredients for the purpose," Kar said.