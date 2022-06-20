Biritish Deputy High Commission in Kolkata observes Yoga Day

kolkata:The British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata commemorated International Yoga Day 2022 on Sunday at Eco Park, New Town Kolkata. About 100 people participated in the event. According to an official, Yoga is an example of UK-India living bridge that unites our people, communities and countries together.



"We celebrate International Yoga Day every year by practicing it together with our staff and community. This year, we commemorated the day by inviting medical professionals from Charnock Hospital, children from a NGO, youth, entrepreneurs and people from the tourism fraternity at Eco Park, New Town," the official added.

Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, who actively participated in the yoga session, said: "India and the United Kingdom have much in common. Our living bridge of people-to-people links. More than two centuries of shared history, strong democracies, connected cultural institutions and the English language. And each of our countries wields great soft power. The global influence of India and the United Kingdom is attractive, persuasive and, above all, non-threatening. Yoga, deeply rooted in spirituality, is at the heart of India's soft power – perhaps India's greatest gift to the world. Today I am delighted to join friends and colleagues in celebrating the force for good that is yoga."

Debashis Sen, Chairman, NKDA was the Chief Guest of the event.