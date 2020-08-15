Bird zone with subterranean cottages to replace the golf course at 'Bhorer Alo'

Darjeeling: Instead of a golf course, "Bhorer Alo" will now boast of a bird zone along with subterranean cottages, the first-of-its-kind in the country. A review meeting on this integrated tourism project, chaired by Tourism minister Goutam Deb decided on this on Friday.



"The golf course will be replaced by a bird zone. We will also build 20 subterranean cottages, the first of its type in India," the minister said on Friday.

Earlier, "Bhorer Alo" was scheduled to have a nine hole golf course spread across 60 acre of land. "We will create a man-made forest in this land using Miyawaki technique. This will serve as a bird zone. The area will also be divided in zones and 20 subterranean cottages will come up," added Deb. Subterranean cottages are integrated in the landscape and are usually built underground or inside a slope. An eco-park is also being constructed along with aviary, orchid park, market complex (outside the project area). A 1-km long boating facility will come up at Hatinala. Siltation work will be done by the Irrigation department. "I have spoken to the Forest minister. A Philkhana (shed where elephants are housed) will come up that can accommodate four elephants for safari will be built," added Deb. An elephant trench will also be constructed around it.

Out of 20 regular tourist cottages, five have already been constructed. The project will also boast of a police station, fire station and a hospice. An elephant squad will also be posted to drive away wild elephants venturing into the project area.

"Bhorer Alo", a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is dubbed as the largest integrated project in India spread across 208 acre of land in Jalpaiguri, about 15 km away from Siliguri.

The project, when complete, will boast of a budget hotel; 2-star category hotels and a high-end hotel; cycling, boating and camping facilities. It will also have a trekking route through Saraswati Tea Estate to the Bengal Safari. Work is on by the forest department for developing the route. The project includes a jungle safari and a sunset point.