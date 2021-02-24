Birbhum TMC dist president's convoy meets with accident

Kolkata: The convoy of Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal met with an accident at Ahmedpur in Birbhum on Tuesday afternoon.

Mondal had a narrow escape. Drivers of two cars of the convoy received injuries and both the cars were damaged.

Police said that the accident took place when Mondal was heading to attend a meeting at Mayureswar. One car of the convoy hit another. Inspection has been initiated to identify whether there was any snag in the car that hit the other one in the convoy.