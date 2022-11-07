Birbhum murder: Culprits will be held irrespective of party colour, says Hakim

Kolkata: Birbhum District Police has arrested 15 persons, including the former Karmadhakshya of Suri 1, Panchayat Samity, for the alleged murder of a youth over suspected domination of sand mining on the bank of Mayurakshi river.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim who is at present in Suri said that the state government will not see any colour and will take stern action.

"I have told police not to spare anybody. Criminals and antisocials must be arrested. Government will not tolerate any irregularity in sand mining. I heard sound of bomb explosion today (Sunday) morning. I have asked the Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and order) to arrest the culprits and increase the number of police force. Criminal is criminal," said Hakim.

On Saturday night, Faizul Sheikh, a resident of Bansjor village in Suri was found dead near a local pond. It was alleged that kajal and his followers are involved in the murder. Faizul was reportedly a member of a group led by a man Atai.

Atai and Kajal's group were earlier involved in a conflict over who is going to have the upper hand in sand mining. It is alleged that Kajal's followers tried to convince Faizul to join them which the deceased had reportedly refused.

The situation in Suri is tense and a large contingent of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area. Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Burdwan range, Shyam Singh said: "We have already arrested 15 persons including the prime accused. Raid

is going on. No criminals will be spared."