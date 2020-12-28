Birbhum: Mamata to hold admin review meet today

Kolkata: All eyes will be at Bolpur for the next two days from Monday with Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee to visit the place for her two-day tour during which she will be raising voice against BJP for insulting Rabindranath Tagore by circulating distorted facts.



She will also build up a protest against the saffron brigade for insulting eminent personalities including Nobel laureate Amartya Sen based on baseless allegation of "unauthorised" occupancy of Visva Bharati's plot.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to hold the administrative review meeting of Birbhum district on Monday. The administrative review meeting will be held at Gitanjali Auditorium from 3 pm. Banerjee would also be inaugurating a series of projects including an electricity administrative building at Rampurhat during her visit to the district.

Banerjee, who is also likely to hold meetings with district leadership of her party, will lead a political rally on Tuesday that will start from Tourist Lodge More and will end at Jamboni Bus stand. The rally in which people from all walks of life will be participating will continue for around 4 km and it will pass via Chowrasta.

The rally comes crucial ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in which Trinamool Congress is targeting to bag all the 11 seats in the district.

According to the district leadership, there will be turn out of at least 1.5 lakh people in Tuesday's rally. There will be people from Baul and Matua communities. Women party workers from the district will attend the rally in large numbers.

In 2016, Trinamool Congress had won nine seats apart from in Hasan and Nanoor Assembly constituencies. Congress had won in Hasan and CPIM in Nanoor in 2016.

The rulling party had bagged both Lok Sabha constituencies – Birbhum and Bolpur – in 2019. But it had failed to ensure first position in five Assembly constituencies – Rampurhat, Suri, Dubrajpur, Mayureswar and Nanoor – in the general election. According to a senior Trinamool Congress leader from the district, the situation has changed compared to that of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and they are

confident of winning in all the eleven seats in the 2021 Assembly polls.

"Though we have lost in 2016 and again in 2019 in Nanoor Assembly constituency, this time the situation is quite different. None other than Trinamool Congress will win in Nanoor this time," the senior leader said.