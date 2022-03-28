Birbhum killings part of larger conspiracy to stall Deocha Pachami project: Mamata

Siliguri: Referring to the recent killings in Birbhum's Rampurhat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—while addressing a rally here on Sunday—alleged that the incident was part of a larger conspiracy hatched to stall the development work at Deocha Pachami.



Assuring full co-operation in the probe by CBI, Banerjee also hit out at the Central agency. "CBI was given the charge to probe several incidents including the noble prize theft, Nandigram, Netai killings and Tapasi Malik murder case. But, it had failed to make any breakthrough so far…SIT was working well. Now, the probe has been handed over to the CBI. We will cooperate with the CBI. But, if CBI joins hands with the BJP, we will hit the streets (protest) again," Banerjee said.

"In order to halt the Deocha Pachami project, the Rampurhat conspiracy has been hatched. You don't want our youths to get employment so you are creating (troubles) like in Rampurhat…" Banerjee alleged.

The Deocha-Pachami-Dewanganj Harinsigha coal block has an estimated 2101 million tonnes of coal spread across 9.7 km in Bengal. The state government had also announced a rehabilitation package for the land givers at Deocha Pachami worth about Rs 10,000 crore.

"I will not spare anyone trying to defame Bengal. Money is being pumped here to defame Bengal. The people of Bengal will also not spare them," she added.

Banerjee, who is on a tour of the Darjeeling district, arrived at Siliguri on Sunday. She attended a government programme at Gosianpur near Bagdogra in Siliguri. "Bengal is peaceful. I don't want strife, violence or unrest in Bengal. I will not spare anyone trying to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the state," cautioned Banerjee.

The Chief Minister Mamata on the day also reached out to beneficiaries with welfare schemes and inaugurated 11 projects remotely for the districts of Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar.

Banerjee who is also the TMC supremo stated that in the Rampurhat incident, a TMC leader was murdered. "The houses, which were torched, belonged to TMC supporters. Still, we are being blamed for the incident," she added.

The block Sabhadipati had been arrested along with 22 others. Ex-gratia had been given to the affected families, while the OC and SDPO had been closed. "If there is a family feud, trouble between two areas, you blame us for everything," retorted Banerjee.

She alleged that the Rampurhat incident was a tactic to divert attention from price hikes of fuel, LPG and even medicines. "We do not do politics over bodies, but you do. You don't want the state to progress, the youths get employment and peace prevails. Thus, you create Rampurhat-like incident," stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre has increased the price of 800 drugs including medicines like paracetamol and those for diabetes, but there is no protest against that.

She further said that after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections, the (Narendra) Modi government has given a return gift by increasing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

