Birbhum incident: CBI to conduct forensic psychological assessment of nine arrested

Kolkata: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) received the nod of the court for interrogation of all the 22 accused together, the central agency on Saturday prayed for conduct of psychological analysis test of the arrested persons at Rampurhat court in connection with the Bogtui incident in Birbhum.



Charred bodies of the eight people were recovered from Bogtui village in Rampurhat police station area of the district, hours after the murder of a TMC leader. The incident, happened on March 21.

"The psychological test will give us an idea whether the arrested persons including Anarul are speaking the truth or not. We will engage professionals for such exercise," a CBI official said. "A psychologist will be present and he will file his findings as a report, while will be produced as evidence in the court," the officer added.

The CBI on interrogation of the arrested persons have found discrepancies in statements of many of them.

A team from the central agency also examined two totos and a motor bike after villagers alleged that some bombs and petrol were brought in these vehicles. In another development Debashis Chakraborty who was posted at the Economic Offence wing took charge as the new I-C of Rampurhat police station. Tridib Pramanik who was the IC when the incident took place was suspended a few days back.